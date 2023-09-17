Pleasant and comfortable for Sunday, some rain chances ahead

A day of pretty excellent weather looks likely for Sunday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Nice weather conditions have settled into the region behind a cold front that moved through on Saturday.

Temperatures today will be in the mid 70s, with a lot of sunshine through much of the day. Some pop-up, puffy clouds are possible by the afternoon, though we likely won’t have enough moisture to produce any rainfall from them. A bit of a northerly breeze will also be present today.

The wind shifts to the south on Monday, pushing highs only slightly higher as compared to Sunday. Overall though, it should still be a nice day.

A chance for showers and storms looks possible by Monday night into early Tuesday, and it’s the first of a few in our 7-day forecast. Conditions will be favorable for more rainfall again at times on Wednesday, and toward the end of the work week into the weekend.

