Apple’s iOS 17 update features live voicemail, autocorrect updates

Apple has introduced iOS 17, which comes with a number of new features.
Apple has introduced iOS 17, which comes with a number of new features.(Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The newest iOS system has been released as of Monday, making it a great start to the week for iPhone users.

The latest operating system, iOS 17, comes with a slew of new features to make users happy.

The first update is live voicemail, meaning messages will be transcribed while you are deciding whether you want to pick up that call or not. If an unknown number calls, it will go straight to live voicemail when the “silence unknown callers” setting is turned on.

If someone is unable to answer a Facetime call, callers can now leave a video message complete with emojis.

Exchanging numbers will now be easier than ever. To do so, two iPhone users just need to bring their phones close together.

Even autocorrect has a new upgrade. The keyboard will now learn the habits of users and start adjusting to the way they talk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room...
Baby found dead in NM hospital bathroom where teen was being treated
Kansas City Royals' Logan Porter (88) is doused by teammate MJ Melendez, right, after defeating...
Royals vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 18
Authorities in Illinois are trying to find 35-year-old former NFL safety Sergio Brown after his...
Police searching for former NFL player after his mother was found dead
Your First Alert Forecast
A nice day for the final weekend of Summer 2023
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with traumatic injury rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon, officials say

Latest News

FILE - A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II performs a demonstration flight at the Paris Air...
Debris field found in search for missing F-35 jet in South Carolina
FILE - Officers escort Richard Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a hearing,...
Attorneys for man charged with killing 2 teenage Indiana girls argue they died in ritual sacrifice
Emergency responders and heavy equipment are seen at the site of a deadly explosion at a...
Federal investigators subpoena Pennsylvania agency for records related to chocolate plant explosion
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A suspect has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
The attack happened near apartments in the area of Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands...
2 dogs euthanized after women attacked in North Carolina, police say