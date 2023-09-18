Nice weather for Monday, turning a bit warmer

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Conditions to start the work and school week will be pretty great, and highs will trend upward.

Expect widespread sunshine for much of the day today, after a start that could feature a few clouds in spots. Winds will also shift to a southerly direction today, helping to boost our highs into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Clouds build a little bit by this evening into tonight, with the possibility of a few showers or storms in our northern counties tonight. We’ll be watching to see if this activity lingers into the morning across parts of the area, with an outside chance that some redevelopment could take place in the afternoon. Highs will also push upward during this time, reaching the low to mid 80s.

Expect similar readings for the middle of the week, before somewhat cooler and more unsettled weather arrives by the weekend. Temperatures will be held back into the 70s by some rain and storm chances during that time.

