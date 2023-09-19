Generally a more active weather pattern

More showers and storms are possible at times over the next week.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Showers and storms are a possibility during a handful of times in the next several days.

A few showers or even a storm are possible this morning, but we should see drier conditions by the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid or even upper 80s, aided by any sunshine and a decently southerly breeze of 10 to 20 mph. More humidity will be present, too, so expect a somewhat muggier feel to the air today and the next couple of days.

More showers and storms are possible on Wednesday, though they may be limited to our Missouri counties. The better chance for more widespread rainfall arrives on Friday into the weekend. This is as a large storm system moves into the region, slowly passing by with a lot of moisture to work with for this time of year. Rainfall totals between now and early next week could easily exceed an inch in most parts of the area, perhaps reaching toward 2 inches in spots.

Cooler and drier air works into the region behind this storm system early next week, with highs in the low 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s.

