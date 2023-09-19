InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Royals' Logan Porter (88) is doused by teammate MJ Melendez, right, after defeating...
Royals vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 18
Authorities in Illinois are trying to find 35-year-old former NFL safety Sergio Brown after his...
Police searching for former NFL player after his mother was found dead
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with traumatic injury rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon, officials say
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Six people, including four kids, injured after pickup rear-ends Amish buggy

Latest News

Davenport will have its first ever LEGO convention on Sept. 23 and 24 when the Quad Cities...
LEGO convention coming to Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
A close call after a hot air balloon went down in Brown's Bay of West Lake Okoboji.
Hot air balloon rescue on West Lake Okoboji
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump skips Iowa gathering of evangelical Christians. His rivals hope for a chance to gain ground
FILE - A Precinct 68 Iowa Caucus voter holds a presidential preference card as the night of...
Iowa Democrats announce date for 2024 in-person precinct caucus
A judge has found Henry Dinkins guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell...
Judge finds Henry Dinkins guilty of kidnapping, murdering Breasia Terrell