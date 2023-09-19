Isolated showers and some clouds on Wednesday

Isolated showers and some clouds on Wednesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -A few showers are expected to move through Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri tonight with temperatures cooling into the 60s. Isolated showers are possible on Wednesday along with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs on Wednesday are expected to reach the low to mid 70s.

Thursday’s forecast looks dry with highs in the upper 70s, but rain will return for Friday and the weekend as a low-pressure system travels through the Midwest. Over an inch of rainfall is possible across the region through Saturday. High temperatures will stay in the 70s Wednesday through the beginning of next week with overnight temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

