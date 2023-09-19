Musk says Twitter, now X, plans to charge fee to all users

FILE - Twitter, now X Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses prior to his talks with French...
FILE - Twitter, now X Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses prior to his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, May 15, 2023, at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The U.S. government says the former Twitter's request to end oversight of its data privacy and security practices is “meritless” and owner Musk should not be immune to testifying about the company since he has “first-hand knowledge” of the conduct being investigated.(Michel Euler | AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - X, formerly Twitter, is moving from a free service to charging all users, owner Elon Musk said.

Musk discussed the change during a livestream talk with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

He said the main reason they were moving to a “small monthly payment” model was to discourage bots.

“It’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots,” Musk said, per Axios.

He did not provide specifics on the cost to users but said it would be less than the current X Premium service. Previously called Twitter Blue, the price starts at $8 per month or $84 per year.

Netanyahu and Musk also spoke about artificial intelligence and its regulation during the discussion. The Israeli leader called on Musk to limit antisemitism and other hate speech on his social network.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Royals' Logan Porter (88) is doused by teammate MJ Melendez, right, after defeating...
Royals vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 18
Authorities in Illinois are trying to find 35-year-old former NFL safety Sergio Brown after his...
Police searching for former NFL player after his mother was found dead
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with traumatic injury rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon, officials say
Video of the crash shows nine aircraft in two tight V-formations, before one of the aircraft...
5-year-old killed after debris from jet crash hits Italian family’s car
Officials in Louisiana found a missile launcher mount on I-20.
Missile launcher mount found on interstate highway, police say

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon...
Amazon plans to hire 250,000 workers for holiday season. Target says it will add nearly 100,000
The set is available on Amazon for $30.
Fisher-Price releases *NSYNC Little People collector set
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne,...
UAW threatens to expand targeted strike if there is no substantive progress by Friday
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Ray Epps, center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theory, is charged with misdemeanor over Capitol riot
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Man accused in deaths of nearly two dozen elderly women in Texas killed by his prison cellmate