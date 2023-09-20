Central Iowa parents charged in baby’s death

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEVADA, Iowa (KCCI) - Two parents are facing charges in the death of their seven-month-old baby in central Iowa.

The baby died in June in Nevada. Police issued arrest warrants for the parents.

Juan Montalvo Junior and Sheyenne Nicole Shore each face charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death.

Police say they are in jail in California on unrelated charges, and are expected to be extradited to Iowa.

Police say Shore brought the baby to the hospital. The baby was cold, stiff and had dilated and fixed pupils.

Doctors tried to save the baby’s life but were unsuccessful.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner says the baby had several scrapes and bruises, and wrist fractures and hemorrhages of the right eye and liver.

Investigators found the baby’s blood on clothes and blankets in the couple’s home.

The medical examiner says findings in the brain and eyes were consistent with non-accidental head injuries.

Investigators ruled the child’s death a homicide.

