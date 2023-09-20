Isolated showers & storms possible Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Temperatures this morning are in the 60s across most of the region. An isolated shower or two will be possible throughout the day, however most of the area will stay dry with more clouds than sun. Highs will climb into the 70s and low 80s. Thursday’s forecast looks dry with highs reaching the 80s.

After today, our next chance for showers and storms is on Friday and through the beginning of next week as a low pressure system meanders through the region. There is also a chance that some of the storms on Saturday could become strong to severe. Make sure to check back for updates to the forecast. Highs for Friday and through next week will stay in the 70s.

