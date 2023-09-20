Man who disappeared after driving wife to work found trapped in truck in NH woods

Police say the man's truck went off an embankment into a wooded area and became stuck in mud behind a sand pit. (WMUR, SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, Maine (AP) - A man from Maine who was reported missing was found after being trapped for two days in his pickup truck in a muddy, wooded area in New Hampshire, authorities said.

Robert Brown, 65, of Sanford, Maine, drove his wife to work about 15 miles (24.1 kilometers) away in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Thursday.

Brown’s wife called police early Friday and said she hadn’t seen him since then. Investigators said they pinged his cellphone, but it had died.

Robert Brown, 65, was found after being trapped for two days in his pickup truck in a muddy,...
Robert Brown, 65, was found after being trapped for two days in his pickup truck in a muddy, wooded area in New Hampshire, authorities said.(Source: Sanford Police Department, WMUR via CNN)

Brown, who was found Saturday afternoon, had been driving in nearby Dover, New Hampshire, when his vehicle went off an embankment into a wooded area and became stuck in mud behind a sand pit, trapping him inside, police said.

“This is generally not accessed by people from the public,” Dover Fire Department Lt. Patrick Simmons told WMUR-TV. He said the area is normally used by city workers and others for dumping sand and dirt. “I don’t know how he got out here.”

Two hunters spotted the truck while they were walking in the woods Saturday afternoon. When rescue crews arrived, they could see tracks going down a hill, leading to the truck, Simmons said.

Rescuers removed Brown and took him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video of the crash shows nine aircraft in two tight V-formations, before one of the aircraft...
5-year-old killed after debris from jet crash hits Italian family’s car
Edward Druzolowski, 78, (middle) is charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot...
Man accused of killing neighbor who was trimming trees near his property line
Authorities say a United States Postal Service worker in Ohio is facing federal charges for...
US Postal Service worker facing federal charges for stealing mail over 3-month period
A close call after a hot air balloon went down in Brown's Bay of West Lake Okoboji.
Hot air balloon rescue on West Lake Okoboji
Six people, including four kids, injured after pickup rear-ends Amish buggy

Latest News

Tennis legend Billie Jean King speaks during the opening ceremony of the of the U.S. Open...
On 50th anniversary of Billie Jean King’s ‘Battle of the Sexes’ win, a push to honor her in Congress
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland appears in this file photo. He is set to face questions...
Attorney General Garland is set to face his GOP critics as Justice Department is under heavy scrutiny
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in...
Israel’s Netanyahu will meet Biden in New York. The location is seen as a sign of US displeasure
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham,...
3 fake electors want Georgia election subversion charges against them to be moved to federal court
A puppy sits on an airplane during a training exercise held at Detroit Metropolitan Airport...
Puppies training to be future assistance dogs earn their wings at Detroit-area airport