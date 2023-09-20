Marshalltown man charged for alleged hit and run that injured 9-year-old on a bike

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say a Marshalltown man is now charged in a hit-and-run that injured a nine-year-old riding a bike.

In a press release, police said it happened at around 1:20 p.m. on August 10 near the intersection of North 6th Avenue and Union Street.

First responders took the child to the hospital.

Witnesses told police they saw a truck hit the child, before driving away. That driver did come back.

Police charged 57-year-old Carlos Cancino-Valdez with leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in serious injury. That is a felony charge.

