Pickup crashes into elementary school during police pursuit

Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.

The school, located on the 5600 block of Suder Avenue, is barely a year old.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Engineers will assess the damage.

Washington Local Schools superintendent Kadee Anstadt said she reviewed surveillance video, and it showed that the pickup hit the curb, spinning it around, driving through the brick school wall backward.

Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.
Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.(WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video of the crash shows nine aircraft in two tight V-formations, before one of the aircraft...
5-year-old killed after debris from jet crash hits Italian family’s car
Edward Druzolowski, 78, (middle) is charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot...
Man accused of killing neighbor who was trimming trees near his property line
Authorities say a United States Postal Service worker in Ohio is facing federal charges for...
US Postal Service worker facing federal charges for stealing mail over 3-month period
A close call after a hot air balloon went down in Brown's Bay of West Lake Okoboji.
Hot air balloon rescue on West Lake Okoboji
Two adults and two children were found dead inside a home in Romeoville, Illinois, Sunday...
Couple, 2 children and 3 dogs found shot to death in suburban Chicago home

Latest News

Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.
92-year-old fish named Methuselah is the world’s oldest aquarium fish
Authorities in Illinois are trying to find 35-year-old former NFL safety Sergio Brown after his...
Did missing ex-NFL player Sergio Brown post videos about mother’s death? Police are investigating
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland appears in this file photo. He is facing questions from...
Attorney General Garland faces his GOP critics as Justice Department is under heavy scrutiny
Experts say not is the time to get a flu shot before respiratory virus season is in full swing.
Experts urge vaccination before flu season
FILE - A file image of Batman from DC Comics. Author Marc Tyler Nobleman was told not to...
A Batman researcher said ‘gay’ in a talk to schoolkids. When asked to censor himself, he quit