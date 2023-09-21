Former East Moline firefighter sentenced to federal prison in child porn case

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former East Moline firefighter was sentenced Wednesday to 120 months - or 10 years - in federal prison in a child pornography case.

Kyle Daniel Duprey, 36, of LeClaire, pleaded guilty in May to distribution and receipt of child pornography in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

An additional charge of distribution and receipt of child pornography was dismissed.

According to court records, he must serve five years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

A judge also ordered Duprey to pay $6,000 in restitution and more than $8,000 in other fees, court records show.

According to a written plea agreement plea agreement:

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 4 received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the dissemination of child pornography.

During the investigation, deputies found Duprey distributed and received images while at his home and at his work in Illinois.

The initial cyber tip showed he used social media to share two child pornography videos with another user on May 4, 2022.

Another tip showed he received and distributed two videos and an image from work and one from his home on Aug. 22, 2021.

Another tip showed he received and distributed 11 videos and four images while at two places of employment in Illinois and at a former home.

Deputies searched Duprey’s home on Nov. 16 and seized two phones, according to the plea agreement.

Duprey was arrested in November and initially faced charges in Scott County District Court. He later was indicted in federal court.

He later resigned from the fire department.

