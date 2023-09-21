Rain chances resume on Friday

Rain Chances for Ottumwa
Rain Chances for Ottumwa
By Erik Dean
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After seeing rain push through the viewing area earlier today, we will be left with partly to mostly clear skies for your evening and overnight hours. As we head into the weekend, we will see patchy fog to start your Friday.

Rain & Thunderstorm chances will be on the increase as we head into your afternoon & evening hours. The rain chances continue as we head into your Saturday & Sunday with the best chance being on Sunday.

Rain chances, albeit small, will continue as we head into your Monday & Tuesday. By next week, seasonable temperatures will be in play with highs in the mid-70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow: Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 79F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tom. Night: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.

Sunday: Overcast with rain showers at times. High 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Monday: Scattered Showers

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

Thursday: AM Showers

Friday: Partly Cloudy

