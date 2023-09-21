Some clouds, a few showers precede a wetter weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - For those looking for rain, we at least have a decent shot at seeing some between now and the end of the weekend.

Today, we’ll start off with a mix of sun in some areas, and thicker clouds in others. This is in response to a disturbance passing near the area to our southeast, providing enough moisture at the low to mid levels to generate some gray skies. Within that, a few isolated showers could occur, though most of the rain should stay to our east. Highs reach the 70s today.

Friday will probably be a bit cloudier, and with another shot at some showers and storms later in the day on a scattered basis. Similar conditions are possible on Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 both days.

The best chance for widespread rain and storms arrives Saturday night into Sunday, with a few strong storms possible Saturday night. Temperatures will be held back quite a bit on Sunday by clouds and rainfall, with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s likely.

Drier weather kicks off the following work week, with highs near or just below normal in the low 70s.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.