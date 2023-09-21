Warm Weather Continues Throughout Remainder of The Week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

Thursday: Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: More clouds than sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly in the morning. High 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Sunday: Showers

Monday: AM Showers

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Mostly Sunny

