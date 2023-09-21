Warm Weather Continues Throughout Remainder of The Week
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -
Thursday: Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: More clouds than sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly in the morning. High 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Sunday: Showers
Monday: AM Showers
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy
Wednesday: Sunny
Thursday: Mostly Sunny
