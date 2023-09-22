Cloudy Friday, with chances for showers and storms

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re headed into an active weekend, with chances for showers and storms at times throughout.

Today starts off cloudy generally, with some patchy fog in spots. We haven’t received a lot of reports of exceptionally dense fog yet this morning, but expect some changes in visibility early on.

A mid-level disturbance to our west will bring showers and storms back into our weather picture by late morning into the afternoon. Some of this activity could linger into the evening, potentially affecting high school football games. Temperatures will be held back by clouds and any rainfall in the mid 70s.

Saturday should start out a bit drier, with some sun making an appearance. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Then, better chances for showers and storms move in again Saturday night into Sunday. This is as things turn cooler, with highs potentially not making it out of the 60s on Sunday.

Dry and comfortable conditions follow for several days after this weekend’s wet weather.

