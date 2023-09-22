Humboldt High School honors fallen Officer Kevin Cram

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUMBOLDT, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Humboldt High School had their football field cut like an American flag and a blue line through their mascot/logo on the field to honor Officer Kevin Cram who died in the line of duty in Algona.

Cram was a 10-year veteran in law enforcement. He was shot and killed while trying to arrest a man last week in Algona.

The man charged with killing Officer Cram, 43-year-old Kyle Ricke, has since been arrested and extradited back to Iowa.

