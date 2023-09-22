LEGO convention takes over Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Saturday and Sunday

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport will have its first ever LEGO convention on Saturday and Sunday when the Quad Cities Brick Convention arrives at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, and event organizers say, it’s an event for LEGO lovers of all ages.

According to a media release, professional LEGO artists from all around the United States will display their LEGO creations and meet with fans. Additionally, LEGO fans will get to get creative in the ‘construction zone’ with thousands of bricks available, as well as being able to watch and engage with ‘live builds’ done by the professionals.

Tickets are $14.99 for either Saturday or Sunday, and tickets are expected to sell out quickly, event organizers said. Proceeds will be supporting Creations for Charity with a portion of the proceeds going to the all-volunteer nonprofit.

Event organizers added that additional attractions will include the following:

  • LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO sets, Hard-to-Find LEGOs, and goodies from multiple different vendors
  • Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe
  • Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with
  • Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets
  • Fan Zone: Epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

For more information on the LEGO convention, click here.

