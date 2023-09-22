Police looking for Ottumwa man after he fails to appear for verdict in murder trial

Gregory Allen Showalter Sr.
Gregory Allen Showalter Sr.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Ottumwa Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are seeking the public’s help in locating Gregory Allen Showalter Sr.

Showalter Sr failed to appear in court when the jury found him guilty of the murder of his wife, who was killed back in August 2021.

He is 63 years old, 6′2″ tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Officials say that Showalter is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

