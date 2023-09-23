Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say

Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.(Kingsville Independent School District)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Gray News) - A junior high school football coach in Texas has died after reportedly collapsing during a game.

According to multiple reports, Kingsville Independent School District coach Marco Contreras collapsed on the field during his team’s game Friday night against Tuloso-Midway.

Emergency crews worked to resuscitate him, but Contreras died a short time later.

“Our condolences pour out to the family of our beloved coach, Marco Contreras,” school officials shared. “Coach Contreras will be sincerely missed by all who knew him.”

Contreras was reportedly in his late 40s, but there was no immediate word given about his cause of death.

Kingsville school officials said Friday’s game will now be played on Saturday with donations made available to the Contreras family.

“In a time of sorrow, it is often comforting to come together as a community and participate in something we all love to do. Therefore, our coaches and football team have decided to play the football game,” school officials said.

Admission fees to attend Saturday’s game will be waived with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

“Counselors will be available for our students and staff during this most difficult time,” Kingsville school officials said. “We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of support from the surrounding districts and communities.”

