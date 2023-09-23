Scattered showers and potentially strong to severe storms possible Saturday

Scattered showers and potentially strong to severe storms possible Saturday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -The best chance for showers and storms will be in the afternoon and evening when a line of storms is expected to move into the area from the west. The best chance for strong to severe storms will be in our far western counties, however one or two strong storms can’t be ruled out farther east. Hazards with today’s storms include damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

Scattered showers and storms will also be possible Saturday night and into Sunday. Highs on Saturday are forecasted to climb into the 80s with the 70s expected Sunday through Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, Ottumwa Water Works released a statement saying it was “financially,...
Ottumwa Water & Hydro to consider giving up operational control of dam
Gregory Allen Showalter Sr.
Police looking for Ottumwa man after he fails to appear for verdict in murder trial
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
A Des Moines woman is facing more than a dozen felony charges for damaging police vehicles...
Des Moines woman charged for alleged vandalism of law enforcement vehicles during Cy-Hawk game
THE FAMILY OF HELEN ELIZABETH SHOWALTER SPEAKS OUT
Family speaks out after husband charged with first-degree murder of Ottumwa woman

Latest News

Scattered showers and potentially strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Scattered showers and potentially strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Some showers and storms are possible at times today.
Cloudy Friday, with chances for showers and storms
Some showers and storms are possible at times today.
First Alert Forecast
Rain Chances for Ottumwa
Rain chances resume on Friday