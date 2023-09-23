Scattered showers and potentially strong to severe storms possible Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -The best chance for showers and storms will be in the afternoon and evening when a line of storms is expected to move into the area from the west. The best chance for strong to severe storms will be in our far western counties, however one or two strong storms can’t be ruled out farther east. Hazards with today’s storms include damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

Scattered showers and storms will also be possible Saturday night and into Sunday. Highs on Saturday are forecasted to climb into the 80s with the 70s expected Sunday through Wednesday.

