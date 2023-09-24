Isolated showers and a partly cloudy sky on Sunday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Isolated showers can’t be ruled out mid to late this afternoon. However, most of Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri looks dry today with highs reaching the 70s and 80s. Tonight also looks quiet with lows in the 50s.

The upcoming week looks dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs in the 70s are expected for the upcoming workweek with overnight temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Midnight Planner
Thunderstorm chances this evening but much cooler on Sunday
On Wednesday, Ottumwa Water Works released a statement saying it was “financially,...
Ottumwa Water & Hydro to consider giving up operational control of dam

