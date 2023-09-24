Isolated showers and a partly cloudy sky on Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Isolated showers can’t be ruled out mid to late this afternoon. However, most of Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri looks dry today with highs reaching the 70s and 80s. Tonight also looks quiet with lows in the 50s.

The upcoming week looks dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs in the 70s are expected for the upcoming workweek with overnight temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

