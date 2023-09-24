O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation

Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
By KCTV5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A 39-year-old O’Reilly’s store employee was arrested and charged in connection to the death of a suspected shoplifter, according to authorities.

Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen, according to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responded to the O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Kansas City, Kansas, around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday for the report of a disturbance.

When they arrived, the first responders learned two men had entered the store and began to shoplift. A fight broke out shortly after between the suspects and store employees outside the store, resulting in one of the suspected shoplifters being killed.

Authorities identified the man as Steen and determined he died of strangulation.

Police said the other shoplifter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Kemppainen was booked on a $125,000 bond. According to online jail records, his bond was posted.

The range of sentencing for the reckless second-degree murder charge is 109 to 493 months in prison.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
THE FAMILY OF HELEN ELIZABETH SHOWALTER SPEAKS OUT
Family speaks out after husband charged with first-degree murder of Ottumwa woman
Gregory Allen Showalter Sr.
Update: Gregory Showalter has been taken into Custody
Midnight Planner
Thunderstorm chances this evening but much cooler on Sunday
On Wednesday, Ottumwa Water Works released a statement saying it was “financially,...
Ottumwa Water & Hydro to consider giving up operational control of dam

Latest News

FILE - This illustration provided by NASA depicts the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft at the asteroid...
NASA’s first asteroid samples land on Earth after release from spacecraft
Birthplace of the atomic bomb braces for its biggest mission since the top-secret Manhattan...
Birthplace of the atomic bomb braces for its biggest mission since the top-secret Manhattan Project
Lahaina residents brace for what they'll find as they return to devastated properties in burn...
Lahaina residents brace for what they’ll find as they return to devastated properties in burn zone
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
US will establish diplomatic ties with the Cook Islands and Niue as Biden hosts Pacific leaders