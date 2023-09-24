Rain chances clear out this evening

We woke up this morning with some splash & dash showers and even patchy fog across the viewing area with highs in some places much cooler as compared to Sat.
By Erik Dean
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We woke up this morning with some splash & dash showers and even patchy fog across the viewing area with highs in some places much cooler as compared to Saturday.

Rain chances will dwindle down this evening and we will be left with partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will not be ruled out of the question as we head into the overnight hours and into the first part of your Monday.

On Monday, we will start the day with a mixture of sun & clouds. Rain chances, albeit small, will be in the forecast for the afternoon & evening hours. A rumble of thunder or two is not out of the question.

Rain chances continue for Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. We will head back into the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine for the second half of the work week. As we head into next weekend, mostly sunny skies will remain with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
THE FAMILY OF HELEN ELIZABETH SHOWALTER SPEAKS OUT
Family speaks out after husband charged with first-degree murder of Ottumwa woman
Gregory Allen Showalter Sr.
Update: Gregory Showalter has been taken into Custody
Midnight Planner
Thunderstorm chances this evening but much cooler on Sunday
On Wednesday, Ottumwa Water Works released a statement saying it was “financially,...
Ottumwa Water & Hydro to consider giving up operational control of dam

Latest News

Isolated showers and a partly cloudy sky on Sunday
Isolated showers and a partly cloudy sky on Sunday
Midnight Planner
Thunderstorm chances this evening but much cooler on Sunday
Scattered showers and potentially strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Scattered showers and potentially strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Some showers and storms are possible at times today.
Cloudy Friday, with chances for showers and storms