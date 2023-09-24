Powerball jackpot reaches $785 million after no one wins Saturday

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings.
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot grew to $785 million, the fourth-largest in the lottery’s history, after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

The jackpot’s cash value is $367 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings, including the most recent one Saturday.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and 21. Although no one won the jackpot, four tickets matched five of the numbers drawn to win at least $1 milion. Those tickets were sold in Michigan, California, Florida and New York.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, Ottumwa Water Works released a statement saying it was “financially,...
Ottumwa Water & Hydro to consider giving up operational control of dam
Gregory Allen Showalter Sr.
Update: Gregory Showalter has been taken into Custody
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
THE FAMILY OF HELEN ELIZABETH SHOWALTER SPEAKS OUT
Family speaks out after husband charged with first-degree murder of Ottumwa woman
A Des Moines woman is facing more than a dozen felony charges for damaging police vehicles...
Des Moines woman charged for alleged vandalism of law enforcement vehicles during Cy-Hawk game

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a...
With House Republicans in turmoil, colleagues implore GOP holdouts not to shut down government
Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Southern East Coast hit by flooding as Ophelia weakens to tropical depression and moves north
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., briefs reporters following a closed-door...
Speaker McCarthy gives in to hard-line conservatives in hopes of solving government funding impasse
April Mclaughlin is facing dozens of animal cruelty charges after 55 dogs were removed from her...
Woman facing dozens of animal abuse charges after 55 dogs were removed from her home