Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Texas

Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive...
Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive in Farmers Branch.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl in north Texas.

Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive in Farmers Branch.

She is described as 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, with a birthmark on the left side of the stomach and left leg.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and polka-dot pants.

Anyone with information is to call (972) 484-3620.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Lawrence, a 39-year-old store employee, was in the process of putting groceries in the...
Grocery store employee helping customer with bags dies after gun discharges
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Columbus Crew's Malte Amundsen, left, heads the ball away from Club America's Julian Quinones,...
How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, September 24
On Wednesday, Ottumwa Water Works released a statement saying it was “financially,...
Ottumwa Water & Hydro to consider giving up operational control of dam
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged

Latest News

FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Writers’ union reaches tentative deal with Hollywood studios to end historic strike
This Aug. 17, 2021 photo shows Quagga mussels cover the engine of a Bell P-39 Airacobra...
Historians race to find Great Lakes shipwrecks before invasive mussels destroy them
Sen. Bob Menendez is making a statement after being indicted on corruption charges. (Source:...
LIVE: Sen. Menendez makes statement
There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball drawing is Monday night with $785 million up for grabs