Appanoose County woman charged with attempted murder

Kalie Hutt
Kalie Hutt(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 37-year-old Unionville woman has been charged with attempted murder after firing multiple rounds at another resident and getting in a stand-off with police.

On September 23rd, 2023, the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 16100 block of 331st Ave of Unionville for a report of a woman shooting at another woman. Deputies arrived at the residence where they were met by a woman in the yard displaying a handgun towards a deputy.

The woman, later identified as Kalie Hutt, ran into nearby woods. After approximately 40 minutes of failed negotiations, officials deployed a ‘conducted energy device’ and took the woman into custody. Officials say she got into an argument with another resident over property and fired at least three .22 caliber rounds at the resident.

No one was injured in the incident.

Hutt is charged with Attempted Murder and Assault on a Peace Officer while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon.

