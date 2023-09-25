Decent and warm start to the week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - If you’re looking for Fall-like temperatures, we will be generally missing out on them for now.

We’re likely to start the day off with a good amount of sunshine today, with temperatures warming steadily in response. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s as scattered clouds develop throughout the day. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out today in our northern counties, but most areas will stay dry.

The chance increases a bit for tomorrow, but will still be pretty scattered. An area of low pressure will pass through the region, giving us that chance and pulling in some slightly cooler air for a bit. Temperatures only hit the mid 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

That’s as close as we’ll get to an autumnal chill over the next week, with highs climbing upward toward the mid 80s as soon as Friday into the weekend. Precipitation becomes rather unlikely after tomorrow, as well.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.