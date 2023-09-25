Isolated to scattered showers on Tuesday

Isolated to scattered showers on Tuesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a warm, but pleasant afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tonight will be fairly quiet with lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky. There is a chance for a few isolated to scattered showers and storms across the area on Tuesday with highs rising into the mid to upper 70s.

After Tuesday, the forecast looks quiet with only a mix of sun and clouds through the beginning of next week. Highs will be warm for the end of September, in the 70s and 80s.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Lawrence, a 39-year-old store employee, was in the process of putting groceries in the...
Grocery store employee helping customer with bags dies after gun discharges
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Columbus Crew's Malte Amundsen, left, heads the ball away from Club America's Julian Quinones,...
How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, September 24
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
On Wednesday, Ottumwa Water Works released a statement saying it was “financially,...
Ottumwa Water & Hydro to consider giving up operational control of dam

Latest News

Isolated to scattered showers on Tuesday
Isolated to scattered showers on Tuesday
A good amount of sunshine on Monday.
Decent and warm start to the week
A good amount of sunshine on Monday.
First Alert Forecast
Visiblity
Rain chances clear out this evening