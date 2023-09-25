Isolated to scattered showers on Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a warm, but pleasant afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tonight will be fairly quiet with lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky. There is a chance for a few isolated to scattered showers and storms across the area on Tuesday with highs rising into the mid to upper 70s.

After Tuesday, the forecast looks quiet with only a mix of sun and clouds through the beginning of next week. Highs will be warm for the end of September, in the 70s and 80s.

