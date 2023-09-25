Renowned Iowa photographer retires after 67 years

A renowned central Iowa photographer, known for shooting dozens of Iowa State Fair queens, and moments from the state senate, is retiring after 67 years.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A renowned central Iowa photographer, known for shooting dozens of Iowa State Fair queens, and moments from the state senate, is retiring after 67 years.

Charlie Stover began his career while attending Lincoln High in Des Moines.

Stover became known for his panoramic pictures and group shots. Some of them now hang in the Iowa State Fairgrounds museum.

Now 85 years old, he says his secret has been building relationships to build the business.

“This woman came up to me and said ‘you photographed my wedding four years ago,’ another one comes up and says’ I’ve got you beat, I had him 42,’ another one comes up and says ‘well, he did mine 50 years ago,’ Stover said.”

Stover’s final shoot before retirement was Saturday at Lincoln High’s Class of ‘73 50-year reunion.

