57-year-old man killed after car rear-ends tractor, police say

FILE - A man riding a tractor in Louisiana was killed when he was rear-ended by a car, according to police.(Bob Adams / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WAFB Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLDEN, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A man in Louisiana was killed in a crash involving a farm tractor on Sunday, according to officials.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police said the crash happened before 8 p.m. in Livingston Parish.

Authorities said the man who died was 57-year-old Tracy Gauthier.

At the time of the crash, Gauthier was headed north on LA 441 on a tractor, police said. A Chevrolet Malibu was traveling behind the tractor when it crashed into it from behind.

Gauthier was not restrained and was thrown from the tractor. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Malibu was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. The driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, troopers said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

