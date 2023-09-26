Animal Rescue League of Iowa removes nearly 100 dogs from central Iowa puppy mill

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it helped remove nearly 100 dogs and puppies, some just...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it helped remove nearly 100 dogs and puppies, some just days old, from a licensed breeder in Boone County.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OGDEN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it helped remove nearly 100 dogs and puppies, some just days old, from a licensed breeder in Boone County.

The Mobile Rescue Team said the smell hit them before they even entered the buildings.

“The dogs were living in their own feces and urine, including some pregnant mamas and puppies,” the ARL wrote in a press release. “Many of the dogs were matted and some were incredibly thin.”

The team said the ARL continues to grapple with a high population of animals, dogs in particular, so they set up temporary housing in the training center.

Because of the high population of animals at the ARL, staff are asking for help with donations as they care for the animals. They’re also asking that people consider adopting to give pets a home and open space for more animals arriving at their facility.

Find more information on the ARL’s website, here.

