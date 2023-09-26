Couple celebrates 1,000 rides on roller coaster this year at Iowa amusement park

A couple has reached a major milestone at an amusement park in northwest Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCRG) - A couple has reached a major milestone at an amusement park in northwest Iowa.

They celebrated riding one of its roller coasters a thousand times in a year.

Arnolds Park Amusement Park shared these photos on its Facebook Page of the couple.

This is when Tom and Margaret Wuggazer celebrated their latest ride on the Legend Roller Coaster on September 3rd.

The Des Moines Register reports the retired couple started counting their rides last year.

Last year, they recorded more than 600 total.

This year, the couple started counting and riding when the park’s season started in May.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Ottumwa Police end homecoming game early following shots fired incident
Isolated to scattered showers on Tuesday
Appanoose County woman charged with attempted murder
Ottumwa Police end homecoming game early following shots fired incident
Appanoose County woman charged with attempted murder
