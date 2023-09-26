Human skull found in wooded area in Des Moines

Des Moines Police Cruiser
Des Moines Police Cruiser(Des Moines Police Department)
By KCCI
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines police are investigating a human skull found in a wooded area on the city’s east side.

Officers responded late Saturday night in the area of Southeast 36th Street and Vandalia Road.

Police have confirmed it was a human skull, but would not release any other details.

The State Medical Examiner’s office is analyzing the remains.

This skull was found about four miles from where two sisters found what appeared to be a human skull back in June.

They discovered it in a sandbar near Yellow Banks Park in Pleasant Hill.

Officials are still investigating that finding.

