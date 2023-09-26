Man barricades himself inside Des Moines hotel after allegedly shooting at deputy

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Police have surrounded a Des Moines hotel after they said a man allegedly fired multiple gunshots at a Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy during a traffic stop then ran to the hotel to barricade himself inside.

KCCI reports the suspect ran into the Budget Inn, at 5220 NE 14th Street, after a deputy conducted a traffic stop nearby.

Police say people should avoid the area.

The situation prompted nearby Saydel High School to lock down as a precaution.

The district announced the lockdown in a Facebook post, saying while there are no known threats to the school, they’re locking down as a precautionary measure. While in lockdown, the school is asking parents of students to hold off on going to the school. No one will be allowed to enter or exit while the lockdown remains in place.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.