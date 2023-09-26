Man barricades himself inside Des Moines hotel after allegedly shooting at deputy

(WCJB)
By KCCI
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Police have surrounded a Des Moines hotel after they said a man allegedly fired multiple gunshots at a Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy during a traffic stop then ran to the hotel to barricade himself inside.

KCCI reports the suspect ran into the Budget Inn, at 5220 NE 14th Street, after a deputy conducted a traffic stop nearby.

Police say people should avoid the area.

The situation prompted nearby Saydel High School to lock down as a precaution.

The district announced the lockdown in a Facebook post, saying while there are no known threats to the school, they’re locking down as a precautionary measure. While in lockdown, the school is asking parents of students to hold off on going to the school. No one will be allowed to enter or exit while the lockdown remains in place.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa Police end homecoming game early
Ottumwa Police end homecoming game early following shots fired incident
Isolated to scattered showers on Tuesday
Isolated to scattered showers on Tuesday
Kalie Hutt
Appanoose County woman charged with attempted murder
Police say a car crashed into an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location in Henderson, Kentucky, after...
Driver choking on french fry crashes into car rental business
On Wednesday, Ottumwa Water Works released a statement saying it was “financially,...
Ottumwa Water & Hydro to consider giving up operational control of dam

Latest News

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it helped remove nearly 100 dogs and puppies, some just...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa removes nearly 100 dogs from central Iowa puppy mill
A couple has reached a major milestone at an amusement park in northwest Iowa.
Couple celebrates 1,000 rides on roller coaster this year at Iowa amusement park
Des Moines Police Cruiser
Human skull found in wooded area in Des Moines
Ottumwa Police end homecoming game early
Ottumwa Police end homecoming game early following shots fired incident