Some more clouds today, turning much warmer by the weekend

Cloudier skies and even a few showers are possible as a storm system passes by the area.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A large storm system will move through the region over the next day or two, but its effects will be somewhat limited in our local area.

More clouds look more likely as we go through the day as an upper-level disturbance moves through. There is a slim chance for some isolated showers to pop up at times today, though the risk for that type of activity increases as you go north and gets even higher north of our area. Temperatures reach the mid 70s today, with clouds keeping us a little cooler.

Scattered clouds remain possible on Wednesday, with some patchy fog in spots early. Temperatures will stay fairly consistent with what we’re expecting today, with highs in the mid 70s.

The warming trend begins slowly on Thursday, with temperatures getting closer to 80. There will be a bigger leap to kick off the weekend, though, with readings back into the mid to upper 80s from Friday into early next week. This all comes with a weather pattern that will be quite favorable for weather to remain rain-free, so do not expect much drought relief in the next week.

