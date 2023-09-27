Dense fog at times early, still watching for weekend warm-up

By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Areas of fog have developed this morning, and will likely persist for a few hours.

Expect visibility to be reduced as low as a quarter-mile or less in parts of southeast Iowa, with less of a fog concern in northeast Missouri. This could hang around until late morning, before skies begin to at least partially clear out. Temperatures reach the mid 70s as a result.

We’re in line for several days of warm and dry weather for the rest of the 7-day forecast, as a big area of high pressure builds in the eastern United States. We’ll be on the left-hand side of it, where clockwise flow around the high pressure center results in southerly winds. You’ll notice the breeze on Friday as highs surge into the 80s, with readings over the weekend possibly reaching the upper 80s to low 90s.

Fog gradually breaks up later this morning.
Dry and warm through the weekend
