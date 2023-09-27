Dry and warm through the weekend

Dry and warm through the weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a pleasant afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Tonight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with patchy fog possible across the area and lows cooling into the 50s. After the potential fog clears, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday with highs rising into the 70s.

The forecast looks dry for the remainder of the workweek and into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to climb in the coming days with highs in the upper 80s Friday and into the beginning of next week.

