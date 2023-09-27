Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) – A flight attendant was found dead with a cloth in her mouth in an airport hotel room in Philadelphia this week, police said.

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman, Public Information Officer Shawn Ritchie said in an email.

When officers arrived at the Marriott Hotel at the Philadelphia International Airport, they found a 66-year-old woman inside her hotel room, unresponsive with a cloth in her mouth, Ritchie said.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. No weapons were recovered, and no arrests were made.

Officials confirmed to local news outlets WCAU and WTXF that the woman was a flight attendant for American Airlines.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate, Ritchie said.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa Police end homecoming game early
Ottumwa Police end homecoming game early following shots fired incident
Donald Trump talks in Summerville, S.C., on Sept. 25, 2023.
Former President Trump to make campaign stop in Ottumwa
UAW strikers were hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.
5 picketing UAW members recovering after being hit by car
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it helped remove nearly 100 dogs and puppies, some just...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa removes nearly 100 dogs from central Iowa puppy mill
Des Moines Police Cruiser
Human skull found in wooded area in Des Moines

Latest News

FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
US secures the release of the soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., emerges from a closed-door Republican strategy...
House Speaker McCarthy is back to square one as the Senate pushes ahead to avert a federal shutdown
Actors Bob Odenkirk, left, and Jack Black, right, join demonstrators outside the Paramount...
Late-night TV shows announce their return after Hollywood writers strike ends
The pursuit lasted about 12 minutes, traversing several city streets before moving into rural...
3 dead after car being pursued by police crashes in Indianapolis minutes after police end pursuit
Rex Heuermann appears with his lawyer Michael J. Brown, left, at Suffolk County Court in...
Prosecutors say cheek swab from Gilgo Beach murder suspect adds to evidence of guilt