The warming trend continues throughout the week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We had another gorgeous day across the area with highs in the low 70s with a mixture of sun and clouds.

It appears Mother Nature did not get the message that Fall has officially started. The next few days will feel more like summer as opposed to fall.

The warming trend will continue as we head into the second half of the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to yes, low 90s.

We do have a chance to break a record on Saturday. The record high is 90 set back in 1994. As we head into the first part of next week, we will continue to see upper 80s & low 90s across the KYOU viewing area with plenty of sunshine. Simply put, this forecast doesn’t look like Fall is here at all.

Tonight: Some passing clouds. Areas of patchy fog. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.

LOW: 54

Tomorrow: Areas of patchy fog early. Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 79

Tom. Night: Clear. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 59

Friday: Sunny skies. High 88F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 88 LOW: 59

Saturday: Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 91F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

Sunday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

Monday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 88 LOW: 60

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

Wednesday: AM Showers

HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.