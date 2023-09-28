Another foggy start, with warmer and sunnier days yet to come

Fog hangs around early, before sunnier and warmer days ahead.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Dense fog is possible for parts of the region to kick off Thursday, with conditions once again improving by later in the morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of the area, with the worst visibilities being reported in southeast Iowa so far. Similar to Wednesday, things should diminish between about 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Fog looks less likely tomorrow morning than it has been the past couple of days.

Otherwise, skies will turn mostly sunny later today, and will mark the beginning of several days of sunnier skies. Temperatures today approach the upper 70s and low 80s.

The bigger warm-up takes place Friday into the weekend, when upper 80s and low 90s are likely. Thsi is amid an otherwise stagnant weather pattern, with little in the way of storm system activity for several days.

The next chance for any rain arrives toward the middle of next week, as the weather pattern may start to change to something cooler and more active.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW strikers were hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.
5 picketing UAW members recovering after being hit by car
Nylah Tutt, 15, was a sophomore at Thomson High School. She was active in theater and ROTC and...
‘Her smile was everything’: Parents mourn 15-year-old after her sudden death
Donald Trump talks in Summerville, S.C., on Sept. 25, 2023.
Former President Trump to make campaign stop in Ottumwa
Kalie Hutt
Appanoose County woman charged with attempted murder
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
Winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claims prize in Florida

Latest News

Temperatures reach the upper 70s to near 80.
First Alert Forecast
We had another gorgeous day across the area with highs in the low 70s with a mixture of sun and...
Your First Alert Forecast
Highs for your Thursday will rebound back into the upper 70s - low 80s with plenty of sunshine.
The warming trend continues throughout the week
Isolated showers and a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday
Isolated showers and a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday