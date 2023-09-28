Another foggy start, with warmer and sunnier days yet to come

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Dense fog is possible for parts of the region to kick off Thursday, with conditions once again improving by later in the morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of the area, with the worst visibilities being reported in southeast Iowa so far. Similar to Wednesday, things should diminish between about 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Fog looks less likely tomorrow morning than it has been the past couple of days.

Otherwise, skies will turn mostly sunny later today, and will mark the beginning of several days of sunnier skies. Temperatures today approach the upper 70s and low 80s.

The bigger warm-up takes place Friday into the weekend, when upper 80s and low 90s are likely. Thsi is amid an otherwise stagnant weather pattern, with little in the way of storm system activity for several days.

The next chance for any rain arrives toward the middle of next week, as the weather pattern may start to change to something cooler and more active.

