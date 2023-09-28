Founder of Des Moines nonprofit Will Keeps to release memoir in October

By KCCI
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines Activist and founder of the nonprofit Starts Right Here is releasing a memoir about his life.

“Will Power” details Will Keeps’ life on Chicago’s south side with gang involvement and violence, as well as his journey to turn his life around in Des Moines.

The books’ timeline ends in 2021, so it will not include the shooting that happened this year at Starts Right Here, which injured Keeps and killed two students.

Keeps says the book dives into the struggles that made him who he is.

He hopes it will inspire others.

“I want to inform and motivate,” Keeps said. “I want people to understand, like I said in the book. It’s not about what you’ve been through, it’s about what you get through.”

“Will Power” will be available on Oct. 11.

