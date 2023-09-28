Man wanted in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur arrested, police say

Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
By The Associated Press and LEA SKENE
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man wanted in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur has been arrested, police said early Thursday.

Police didn’t release any details of the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Jason Billingsley, but planned a news conference later in the morning.

Baltimore police found 26-year-old Pava LaPere dead with signs of blunt force trauma in her apartment complex after she was reported missing late Monday morning. The Johns Hopkins University graduate founded the tech startup EcoMap Technologies while she was still a college student.

Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said. (WJZ, ECOMAP TECH, CNN)

Police announced a suspect in the case Tuesday evening, saying local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were searching for Billingsley, 32, who was paroled last October in an earlier sexual assault case. Court records show he pleaded guilty to first-degree sex assault in 2015.

The public defender’s office, which represented Billingsley in the past, told The Associated Press this week that it is too early for them to comment on this case.

Baltimore Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley had asked anyone with information about Billingsley’s whereabouts to contact authorities, saying Billingsley should be considered armed and dangerous.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, police said Billingsley is also suspected in a rape, attempted murder and arson that occurred Sept. 19 in Baltimore.

Officials have said they have no reason to believe LaPere knew Billingsley.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW strikers were hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.
5 picketing UAW members recovering after being hit by car
Nylah Tutt, 15, was a sophomore at Thomson High School. She was active in theater and ROTC and...
‘Her smile was everything’: Parents mourn 15-year-old after her sudden death
Donald Trump talks in Summerville, S.C., on Sept. 25, 2023.
Former President Trump to make campaign stop in Ottumwa
Kalie Hutt
Appanoose County woman charged with attempted murder
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
Winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claims prize in Florida

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans are set to make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
Founder of Des Moines nonprofit Will Keeps to release memoir in October
Founder of Des Moines nonprofit Will Keeps to release memoir in October
Founder of Des Moines nonprofit Will Keeps to release memoir in October
Founder of Des Moines nonprofit Will Keeps to release memoir in October
Michael Gambon poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Dad's Army" in...
Actor Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the later Harry Potter films, has died