Mini-Market coming to Bloomfield on Sept. 30

BLOOMFIELD, Iowa (KYOU) -Saturday, September 30th from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. across the street from Davis County Elementary School you can meet some of Wapello County’s future business leaders at an event organizers call the “Mini-Market.”

The market features vendors ranging in age from 3 to 14 years old. These youngsters will have everything from produce to paintings for sale.

Whitney Danos, founder of the Mini-Market, says the market was inspired by her now 5-year-old son.

“You know, this whole thing was inspired by my now five year old back three years ago when I started mini market, he had his eye out on a pretty expensive toy, and so my husband and I decided we wanted to encourage him to raise the money or earn it somehow. And so he ended up selling fishing bait and he made a little over $400.”

She continued by explaining how that experience led to the creation of this one-of-a-kind farmers market.

“It just kind of inspired me to start the market and invite other kids to join in on that same lesson. It really is mostly ran by kids. They get to use their creativity to the fullest and they show up with whatever they’ve made baked or grown, and they get to choose their prices and all the details and the community always shows up.”

Anyone interested in signing up as a vendor or looking for more information can visit the Mini-Market Bloomfield page on Facebook.

