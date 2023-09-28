Record breaking highs possible this weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Well once again, we had highs well above normal across the viewing area. The warming trend will continue as we head into the next few days with some places seeing highs in the upper 80s - low 90s.

Once we get into next week, we will see the temperatures start to drop a little for Monday & Tuesday before we go back into the mid to upper 70s for Wednesday & Thursday with a rain chance on Wednesday.

Simply put, summer is trying to hang on by a thread.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow: A mainly sunny sky. High 89F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tom. Night: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny. High 92F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday A mainly sunny sky. High near 90F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

Monday Sunny

HIGH: 87 LOW: 59

Tuesday Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 88 LOW: 60

Wednesday AM Showers

HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

Thursday Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

Friday Sunny

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.