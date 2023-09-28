Record breaking highs possible this weekend

Highs very close to 90 as we head into your Friday
Highs very close to 90 as we head into your Friday(KYOU)
By Erik Dean
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Well once again, we had highs well above normal across the viewing area. The warming trend will continue as we head into the next few days with some places seeing highs in the upper 80s - low 90s.

Once we get into next week, we will see the temperatures start to drop a little for Monday & Tuesday before we go back into the mid to upper 70s for Wednesday & Thursday with a rain chance on Wednesday.

Simply put, summer is trying to hang on by a thread.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow: A mainly sunny sky. High 89F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tom. Night: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny. High 92F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday A mainly sunny sky. High near 90F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

Monday Sunny

HIGH: 87 LOW: 59

Tuesday Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 88 LOW: 60

Wednesday AM Showers

HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

Thursday Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

Friday Sunny

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW strikers were hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.
5 picketing UAW members recovering after being hit by car
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to linebacker True Tranquill during...
Will Patrick Mahomes II Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Nylah Tutt, 15, was a sophomore at Thomson High School. She was active in theater and ROTC and...
‘Her smile was everything’: Parents mourn 15-year-old after her sudden death
Donald Trump talks in Summerville, S.C., on Sept. 25, 2023.
Former President Trump to make campaign stop in Ottumwa
Mini-Market coming to Bloomfield on Sept. 30

Latest News

Temperatures reach the upper 70s to near 80.
Another foggy start, with warmer and sunnier days yet to come
Temperatures reach the upper 70s to near 80.
First Alert Forecast
We had another gorgeous day across the area with highs in the low 70s with a mixture of sun and...
Your First Alert Forecast
Highs for your Thursday will rebound back into the upper 70s - low 80s with plenty of sunshine.
The warming trend continues throughout the week