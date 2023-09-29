Temperatures skyrocket into the weekend

Very warm air returns today, with high temperatures well above normal likely through the next few days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - For this time of the year, temperatures as high as we’re expecting over the next few days are not a common occurrence.

A warm front clears past the area today, sending in a warmer air mass behind it and shifting our winds to a southeasterly direction. This will push temperatures well into the 80s already this afternoon, with lots of sunshine to go along with it.

This weekend is when we have a decent chance to surpass 90 degrees, which is a rare thing this late in the year. This puts some record highs in danger, which is something we’ll keep an eye on. It comes amid a weather pattern that is otherwise quite favorable for dry conditions, so don’t count on any rainfall to provide relief in the immediate future.

The transition to cooler temperatures takes place in the middle and latter portion of the work week, when a cold front actually does bring a shower chance on Wednesday. Behind it, expect highs only in the 70s.

