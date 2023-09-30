Above normal temperatures expected again on Sunday

Above normal temperatures expected again on Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Tonight, temperatures will cool into the 60s with a clear sky. Sunday looks very similar to what we had today with highs in the 90s with lots of sunshine. Highs will stay way above normal for the beginning of October,  in the 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

However, a cold front will travel through Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri on Wednesday bringing in a chance for scattered showers and storms and cooler temperatures in the 70s. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible on Friday due to the cold front with highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found his wife and two children dead in a home in Semmes, Alabama, authorities said.
Woman, 2 young children found dead in home
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to linebacker True Tranquill during...
Will Patrick Mahomes II Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed in an on-duty hit-and-run crash.
‘My heart is broken’: Parole officer dies after being run over by wanted man in SUV

Latest News

Above normal temperatures expected again on Sunday
Above normal temperatures expected again on Sunday
Temperatures hit the 90s today.
Extremely warm highs for this time of year over the weekend
Temperatures hit the 90s today.
First Alert Forecast
Very warm air is here to stay for at least a few days.
Temperatures skyrocket into the weekend