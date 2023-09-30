Above normal temperatures expected again on Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Tonight, temperatures will cool into the 60s with a clear sky. Sunday looks very similar to what we had today with highs in the 90s with lots of sunshine. Highs will stay way above normal for the beginning of October, in the 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

However, a cold front will travel through Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri on Wednesday bringing in a chance for scattered showers and storms and cooler temperatures in the 70s. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible on Friday due to the cold front with highs in the 60s.

