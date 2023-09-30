Extremely warm highs for this time of year over the weekend

Temperatures will be near or past record levels today.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - High temperatures will be well above normal for the weekend, even continuing into the following work week.

This comes as a very favorable weather pattern for warm temperatures in the central United States sets up for a few days. Sunshine and southerly breezes will push temperatures into the 90s across most of the area today, which will be near or exceeding records in some cases. Very little in the way of cloud cover is likely for most of the day. Sunday should be very similar to today, with maybe a degree or two lower highs.

Upper 80s for maximum temperatures stick around Monday and Tuesday, with overall quiet weather. Expect clouds to increase on Tuesday, with a cold front approaching. This will bring a round of showers and a few storms later on Tuesday night into Wednesday, and also a cooler air mass. Highs by Wednesday will only be in the upper 70s.

Low to mid 70s are likely to wrap up the work week, with even cooler air moving in by the following weekend.

