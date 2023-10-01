Hot start to October

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re starting off October today, but it feels more like July and summer-like warmth continues for the first few days of the month. Another hot one is on the way today with highs again climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Records are again within reach. Temperatures start their downward trek tomorrow but only by a few degrees – we’ll top out in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday. Late Tuesday into Wednesday, we’ll see our pattern change with rain and thunderstorm chances returning which sends temperatures back into the 70s and eventually 60s by next weekend with overnight lows dipping to the lower 40s.

